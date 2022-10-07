By Efosa Taiwo

Marcus Rashford has hailed teammate Anthony Martial for his impressive performances for the club on his return from injury.

Martial was among few of the Manchester United players who impressed coach Erik Ten Hag during the pre-season but picked up a knock prior to the start of the season.

On his return, he came off the bench at the weekend, scoring twice in the Manchester derby and then was brought on again in the on Thursday and scored an excellent goal against Omonia in Cyprus.

Rashford, who scored twice on Thursday night in the 3-2 win, said it is huge for the Red Devils to have the France international back.

‘He is a massive player for us, has been for a long time,’ said Rashford of his teammate. ‘When he is happy and at it he is an unbelievable player.

‘We’ve both been injured, him longer than me, so it is good for him to get minutes and make an impact.’

It is a significant turnaround for Martial who had fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and spent the second half of last season on loan at Sevilla, where he also failed to impress.

His fate at United rested on Ten Hag, who appears to be a fan of the forward and Martial has repaid the faith with good performances so far.

With his performances so far, the French international will be pushing for a starting berth in Sunday’s game against Everton.

