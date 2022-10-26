

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS climate change threatens human and natural resources, the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, yesterday, called for combined effort to tackle environmental degradation in the Lake Chad Basin.

The call was made by the Deputy Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in Chad, Binta Sanneh, in a remark at the opening of a three-day Regional Validation Workshop of the Lake Chad Basin Revised Strategic Action Programme (LCB-SAP) in Abuja.

According to Sanneh, part of the challenges of Lake Chad Basin include weak implementation of agreements by member states, which has really caused a drawback in efforts towards boosting the Lake Chad Basin over the years.

He said without combined efforts it would be difficult to regain former glory of Lake Chad Basin for the benefit of the region.

He said: “The current level of environmental degradation in the LCB calls on us to combine our efforts, without sparing any energy, in order to enable the region to regain its former situation and the States to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and their national environmental protection and development objectives.

“Faced with this situation and to create environmental conditions of prosperity, stability and equity, the Lake Chad Basin was endowed for the first time with a Strategic Action Plan in 2008 on the basis of a Transboundary Diagnostic Analysis (TDA) conducted in 2005 under the “Project for Reversing Land and Water Degradation Trends 1n the Lake Chad Basin Ecosystem.”

He also assured that his UNDP would support efforts of national governments in the implementation of sustainable environmental protection.

“To this end, I can assure you that all UNDP offices in the LCBC member States will be available to support the efforts of national governments in the implementation of sustainable environmental protection and of biodiversity conservation policies to build the resilience of communities, including displaced persons and refugees who are victims of violent extremist movements”, he said.

The Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb Maman Nuhu, in a remark pointed that the workshop became imperative following changes in hydro-climatic and ecological conditions.

Others are insecurity in the region, the development and adoption of the Lake Chad Basin Water Charter (2012), and the adoption of the Regional Stabilization Strategy (2018).

Nuhu also added that it became imperative to update the 2005 TDA following challenges plaguing the Lake Chad Basin.

Meanwhile, he explained as a result of current realities led to an updated TDA, prepared and approved in 2018.

Then the review of 2008 SAP was launched in 2020, and that brought about the workshop.

According to him, “The LCBC considers the SAP as its most important strategic planning document that accompanies it in implementing its mandate for ensuring long-term sustainable development of the Basin and its environment for peace and regional integration.

“The need for consensus and solidarity in the adoption of this document, which takes into consideration the vision and long-term objectives of the Commission and its partners, cannot be overemphasized.”

