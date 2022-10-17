By Ikechukwu Odu

Women group in Enugu North Senatorial District of Enugu State under the umbrella of Nsukka Noble Women for Gburugburu, on Sunday, endorsed the senatorial ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The women group during a solidarity rally for Governor Ugwuanyi, said that its members would serve as footsoldiers to enlighten residents in rural communities across the District of the good works of the Governor and why they should vote him to represent them in the National Assembly in 2023.

Speaking during the rally, the Director General of the group, Mrs. Mercy Ugwuagbo, said that their action was informed by the understanding that politics is local, hence, the need to enlighten residents of the rural communities in the District to vote Governor Ugwuanyi for Senate in 2023.

She further explained that the rally was organised to also inaugurate the executives of the group and equally endorse other candidates of the People’s Democratic Party in the state.

“We want to take the good news of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s good leadership in Enugu State to the nooks and crannies of Enugu North Senatorial District so that the actions of the voters would be guided in their choice of candidates during 2023 elections.

“We also want to inaugurate our executives and equally endorse all the candidates of PDP in Enugu North Senatorial District and the state at large.

“As the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has given Enugu North Senatorial District a facelift by executing numerous development projects such as the Opi-Nsukka dual carriage road; State University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno; he attracted the Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo; he built and renovated so many primary and secondary schools in Enugu State, among other things he has done,” she said.

She equally extolled the governor’s traders and youth empowerment programmes in the state, adding that no government in Enugu State has given the youths more political appointments like the present government.

While talking about the upsurge of Labour Party membership in Enugu State, she said “Those who failed examination, went and enrolled in another school.”

The Coordinator of the group at Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Chiebonam Ugwuanyi, while fielding questions from newsmen said that Governor Ugwuanyi has done well in the area of grassroot women empowerment.

She added that some of those criticising the Governor were those he brought into political limelight.

Other Coordinators from other local government areas in the District, including Felicia Ugwueze, and Georgina Uwakwe, assured Ugwuanyi and other PDP candidates in the party of victory in 2023 elections.