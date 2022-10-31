Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga (left); praying for the former Secretary to Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, at his Opi residence after the latter regained freedom from the kidnappers, weekend

By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—–The home country of the former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Dr. Dan Shere, was a beehive of activities as well wishers trouped en masse to celebrate his freedom from the den of kidnappers.

Dr. Shere regained his freedom, Saturday evening with an unspecified number of other abductees who were kidnapped at the Agu Ekwegbe axis of the Ugwuogo Nike-Opi-Nsukka Road on Thursday last week.

Following the development, Shere’s residence at Opi in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State was filled with guests, including the Labour Party gubernatorial candidate in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga; the member representing Igbo-Etiti/Uzo-Uwani Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Martins Oke, among others.

However, it is yet to be ascertained whether Dr. Shere was released with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN students who were allegedly abducted last Sunday on the same road.

While reacting to the development, the Dean of Students Affairs, UNN, Prof. Edwin Omeje, told Vanguard that no parent has approached the University Management to lay complaints of his or her child being abducted.

“The news of the abduction of UNN students returning to school is still speculation because no parent has come to say that his or her child returning to school was abducted.

“I wouldn’t know if UNN students were among those that were released because I don’t have the record of any abducted student in my office,” he explained.

All efforts to hear from the spokesperson for the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, proved abortive.

