By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State is currently locked in war of ideas among some of the leading governorship candidates. It is a departure from the old means of electioneering campaigns to forward-moving and intelligent campaigns. The candidates appear to be in a rat race to present the best manifesto that will improve the fortunes of Coal City after the 2023 governorship poll.

Prominent in the manifestos so far presented were the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governorship Candidate, Mr. Peter Mbah and his All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, counterpart, Mr. Frank Nweke, jnr.

Cerebral Mbah, who opened the window of manifesto presentations, last Friday, stood in obviation of party supporters to mentally unveil an integrated sector-based productivity growth plan which he said will make Enugu State become a preferred destination for investment, adding that he wants to make the state one of the top three states in Nigeria with a zero percent rate in poverty headcount index.

APGA’s Nweke, on his part, demonstrated how persistent water scarcity problem in Enugu state would be resolved through unbundling of the state water cooperation, privatization of the three key components of water supply chain and making the Corporation a regulatory agency.

This season is probably the only period of transition to a new state chief executive since 1999 that Enugu State is witnessing informed discussions and robust campaigns.

The PDP governorship candidate, Peter Mbah, who is coming from the private sector acknowledged the rich Enugu heritage. He also noted recent economic and security threats attributed to unemployment, outdated education curriculum, dwindling federation account, declining FDI & Overseas Development Assistance, and rising inflation.

Mbah’s strategic development programmes include Productivity Sector, Agro Allied Industrialization, Energy & Mineral Resources, Commerce & Industry, Creative Industry, Information, Communication & Technology Industry, Urban & Rural Infrastructure, Social Services Sector, Healthcare, Education, Water Resources, Environmental Sanitation, Waste Disposal, Sports & Youth Development and Sustainable Prosperity.

He promised that his administration will replicate modern facilities, new infrastructures and meaningful lifestyles often associated with the developed societies in Enugu State, if elected as governor. He pledged a paradigm shift in the state, stressing that the state must act urgently to reposition and insulate itself from the existential threats the country is presently facing. “We must do things radically differently,” he said.

How I’ll change Enugu landscape — Mbah

Mbah said that most of his programmes will be technologically driven in areas such as in provision of adequate portable water, land administration, security, industrialization, agriculture and jobs creation; increase the state’s GDP from $4.5 billion to $30 billion in the next eight years, adding that he would embark on aggressive road construction and reconstruction to alleviate traffic gridlock in Enugu. He explained the functions of the upstream, midstream and downstream levels of water supply problems in the state and how he will fix them.

“Our plan is to move Enugu from public to private sector driven economy. The government would be people focused, industrialization driven, technology driven and completely based on transparency and accountability. We’ll build $100 million data center in Enugu, an ICT infrastructure with backbone of a Tier-4 hyper-scale cloud neutral data center for internet connectivity and data storage.

“We will establish multi-modal means of transport system that will incorporate light rail and inland waterway services in Enugu coastal areas such as in Ogurugu, Uzo-Uwani LGA so that passengers and goods could be moved to Onitsha and Kogi State through the River Niger; build Enugu ring road; Enugu will be a hub for the manufacturing and assembly of vehicles through the Enugu Automotive Initiative and the establishment of an Automotive City in partnership with foreign automakers,” Mbah promised.

The APGA governorship candidate, Frank Nweke jnr, a former Minister of Information and Communication in his ‘Seven Key Thrusts for Reigniting the Coal City state,’ vowed to restore trust in government and block all leakages in expenditure, if elected governor in 2023.

Unveiling his manifesto day after Mbah’s presentation, Nweke said that him and his team will restore trust in Government and dedicate to the fundamentals of building a stable and prosperous state where every citizen is economically empowered, have access to potable water, excellent healthcare and quality education.

He pledged a state where every life would be secured and treated with respect and dignity, noting that his administration would have no tolerance for corruption, assuring that public resources would be used for public good.

“My sole and abiding interest in public service is to serve, work for the welfare and well-being of the citizens, transform lives and leave a meaningful legacy,” Nweke said.

Other political party governorship candidates in the state such as the Labour Party, LP, Chijioke Edeoga; the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uche Nnaji and 13 other candidates are yet to unveil their manifestos. No fewer than 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the election.