By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AN entertainer and comedian Sabbathi Sunday Lawani popularly called Sabathi 316 has called on youths across Nigeria to shun drug abuse and remain productive in their contributions to a better Nigeria.

Speaking on his annual show called Isoshuku, the proprietor of Sab 316 Events and Services said hard work remains the surest way to success in life as he called on authorities in Nigeria to create a conducive environment for young people to express themselves and explore their gifts and talents, a situation he said would detract them from negative tendencies.



Speaking to Vanguard in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo local government area in the sidelines during the 8th birthday anniversary and the 25th Coronation anniversary of the Otaru of Igarra, HRH Oba Emmanuel Adeche Saiki where was a Master of Ceremony, Sabathi 316 said his annual event has been supported by telecom giants, MTN and Arik Air.



He said: “Nigerian youths are productive and enterprising; all they need is the conducive environment to enable them to express themselves. But the challenges Nigeria is going through is not an excuse for the youths to go into drugs, it is antithetical to the laws of the land and even our customs and traditions. I advised the youths to remain positive as we hope for the leadership of the Country to create the enabling environment for the youths to flourish.”



Speaking on his annual event, he said “The event (Isoshuku) comes up every year. It usually takes place on mainland Lagos in Nigeria, the reason being that most shows always take place on the Island. So this is our own way of also giving back to the Mainland residents because they are part of our fans. As a matter of fact, they form a bigger part of our fan base.

“Gradually Isoshuku which started small is becoming bigger every year. The fact that we organized the first Isoshuku outside Lagos is a testament to that. The first Isoshuku outside Lagos was in Igarra, Edo State during the 2022 Sallah holidays.

“This event is always put together by Sab 316 Events and Services.

“Some celebrities have performed in previous editions of the programme including Koffi, D.J Switch, Omobaba No 1, Late Jor Erico (former super eagles goalkeeper and coach), Igos, Lele O, Baba De Baba, Dr. Buntu, and many others and we are determined to sustain and expand the event”

