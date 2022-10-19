The annual award that seeks to showcase, reward and celebrate enterprising women will be holding in Lagos this November, the organizers have revealed.

The Convener of the awards, Ambassador Ayo George revealed this in Lagos at a media parley. He said “it’s that time of the year again when we celebrate African women that have done tremendously well in the year in review. Women that have changed the game in their respective sectors, inspite of what society is. Women that have blazed the trail inspite of the odds”, he said.

George also said “Women should be given their flowers across Africa for being true agents of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. Take a look at all the human sectors women have also created and are now dominating. The finger nail industry, the hair industry, and other female oriented businesses that have been created and have become major sources of livelihood and employers of labour. It says a lot about the dexterity and ability of an average African woman to be creative. Our long term vision is to project and encourage African women to be achievers and to take their positions as true Woman Kings”, he concluded.

About 200 nominees have been shortlisted this year and 40 of these women will be awarded along with varying cash prizes. The award comes up on the 27th of November, 2022 at the Muson Centre, Lagos Island.