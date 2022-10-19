vivo has launched its latest device, and we are ready for the excitement and amazing moments that await us as we explore this device.

The Y35, which was launched in Lagos, promises a great experience for its users as it features cutting-edge technology that provides smooth performance, a trendy design, and an impressive camera, providing its consumers with a remarkable entertainment experience.

The Y35 checks all the boxes for technological advancement, prioritizing exceptional user experiences with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of extended RAM, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Central Processing Unit (CPU).

The device still has a 5000mAh battery, but the flash charge has been increased to 44W to give users a faster, safer, and more efficient charging experience.

The phone and camera design perfectly illustrates vivo’s craftsmanship and is available in captivating colors such as Dawn Gold and Agate Black, as well as a 2.5D curved body design.

The camera is designed for photographers who want to capture memories at any and all hours of the day. The Y35 provides a clear and sharp imaging experience with every shutter release. The Y35 features a 50MP AI triple rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera for video calls and selfies.

The phone is powered by the Funtouch 12 OS (Operating System), which is built on Android 12. With all of these great features in one device, you’d think it’d be expensive, but the best part is, it’s reasonably priced!

The vivo Y35 is now available in stores, and as a cool, trendy, and person who enjoys experiential performance, you will undoubtedly want a smartphone that provides great value for money. You can be certain that the vivo Y35 is your best option. The vivo Y35 has a retail price of N162,900. A reasonable price for a fantastic phone.

Get this amazing device now and enjoy the amazing performance of the vivo Y35!