…Half of W/Africans lack access to modern energy, ECOWAS

…EU pledges 600m Euros

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Federal Government has sought global support for its Energy Transition Plan, ETA, that is estimated to cost about $1.9 trillion in the next 60 years.

The plan, which requires an investment of $10 billion annually would fund projects in mini-grids and renewable energy sectors, also aims at de-carbonising Nigeria’s hydrocarbons.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the ECOWAS Sustainable Energy Forum, ESEF, part of the International Energy Transition Week – Nigeria, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo lamented that despite the global push for energy transition very little funding has been channeled to African countries.

Prof. Osinbajo who was represented by the Minister of Power, Engr. Abubarkar Aliyu, noted that lack of access to finance remains the biggest challenge for accelerating action on energy access and climate goals in Africa.

According to him, “Only 2%, about USD60 billion, of the USD2.8 trillion invested in renewable energy from 2000 to 2020 came to Africa. The West African region received just 7% of that, about USD4 billion. To reach our goals, sufficient capital must be made available in the Region, and we must do our part in creating the enabling environment for these funds.

“For the sake of emphasis, it is relevant to note that Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP) would require funding of about USD1.9 trillion up to 2060. USD410 billion of this amount is above usual spending and implies that we need to mobilize an additional USD10 billion per annum. The success of universal energy access and carbon neutrality is dependent on effectiveness in crowding in these investments.

“Our Government plans to roll out a set of policy measures that would attract financing and investments of up to USD10 billion and create scalability of programs of over USD30 billion over the coming decades. These policy measures and programs would be leveraged on, to catalyze the Nigeria ETP specifically on renewable power”, he added.

Earlier, the President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Touray disclosed that about half of ECOWAS citizens lack access to modern energy service, adding that in the rural areas, just 10 percent has access to clean energy.

Touray, who was represented by the ECOWAS Commissioner for Infrastructure, Energy and Digitalisation, Sediko Douka, harped on the need for more collaboration among West African countries to tackle the huge energy gap in the sub-region.

According to him, “The ECOWAS and its specialist agencies are working to address these challenges. Our statutory objective is to integrate the operation of the Community’s national power into an initial regional electricity market to ensure a stable, regular and reliable supply of competitively priced electricity for the citizens of the region in the medium term”.

To this end, he explained, the Commission launched “the regional electricity market and also our statutory bodies adopted a master plan for the development of regional power generation and transmission from 2019 to 2033 which aims to generate 16,000MW and contracts 23,000 interconnection electric lines with a portfolio of 75 regional projects amounting to $37 billion”.

He stressed that most countries in the sub-region are now inter-connected, adding that the Commission has also moved to have the Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline and Nigeria-Algeria gas pipelines extended to other countries in the region.

In his remark, the Spanish Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Juan Ignacio Sell said the urgent need for energy transition should top on anyone’s agenda.

He pointed out that there was the need for a just and fair energy transition for all regions of the world, explaining that “energy poverty and energy security need to be addressed and that access to financing and technology are crucial if we want to succeed. If the EU is the world’s leading actor in climate change, it is not only because of the ambitious goals that we have set for ourselves, but also of our commitment to help others to attain this.

“During the African Union/European Union summit we launched the EU EU Africa Global Gateway investment package with the Africa EU Green Energy Initiative as a key component to consolidate existing investments or to launch new ones.

“In the framework of the new world the annual indicative programme 2021 2027 of the EU we are planning to allocate 600 million Euros of grants funding in the sustainable energy sector in West Africa alone. The EU considers equity and I quote from the message that I have been asked to convey as a key partner in the domain of sustainable energy and has the wish and the vision for a close cooperation in the future”.

RELATED NEWS