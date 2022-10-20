…..Calls on Nigerians to take advantage

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, FNSE, has said the country has not taken advantage of energy resources, especially local content to make an adequate, affordable, and reliable supply of energy, saying there are lots of opportunities in solving the energy crisis.

He said this during the 2022 Nigerian Content Workshop organized by the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, held in Lagos.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed with rich energy resources; both conventional and non-conventional; however, there are challenges that are affecting the economy.

Gidari-Wudil explained that a committee has been set up known as Nigerian Content Committee which is also a Presidential Committee established with the mandate to identify and collate business opportunities for Nigerian Engineers.

According to him, the committee was set up to create an enabling environment for investors to engage with engineering inventors/innovators, towards the commercialization of their inventions. Adding that all these are to be done within the framework of supportive government laws, policies and guidelines.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop is;” Combating Energy Challenges: The Opportunities for Nigerian Engineers”, Gidari-Wudil observed that the growing demand for energy, and problems of scarcity and environmental impact associated with conventional sources are at the base of a very probable energy crisis.

We must continue to examine available energy resources and elaborately find solutions on how Nigeria can harness the available non-conventional (or renewable) energy to effectively tackle the energy challenge being faced by it.

He however invited the public to the flagship event of the NSE 2022 National Engineering Conference, Exhibition and Annual General Meeting scheduled to hold on Monday, November 14th – Friday, November 18th, 2022 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Also speaking the Chairman of the Nigerian Content Committee, Engr. Nnoli Akpedeye, FNSE, reiterated that the Committee was established by NSE with a mandate to identify and collate business opportunities for Nigerian Engineers; and create an enabling environment for investors to engage with engineering innovators towards the commercialization of their inventions within the framework of supportive government laws, policies/guidelines.

“This workshop is the NSE’s annual flagship event that brings together leaders, practitioners and stakeholders from key sectors to brainstorm and unravel the gems of opportunities for Nigerian-owned businesses to actively participate in our Nation’s economy.

“Today our focus is on the energy sector. This is 2022, a crucial year, in a fast-paced century, where energy amongst other economic drivers is rapidly evolving. This dynamism has brought to the fore a myriad of challenges in the sector.

“The growing worldwide demand for energy, the economic problems of scarcity, environmental degradation and human resource depletion are the foundations for what could be an energy crisis in two or three decades to come, if urgent, decisive action is not taken.

“Nigeria is not the proverbial African polygamist who abandons an older wife to relish a newer wife, and so we cannot abandon our existing energy sources to chase after elusive western solutions. Rather, we must re-strategize, modify, and minimize the negative environmental and social impacts even as we add newer renewable sources.

“While grappling with the challenges posed by current energy sources and making spirited efforts at charting the map towards affordable, sustainable and renewable energy, the salient question therefore would be, what are the opportunities available for Nigerian Engineers in the current paradigm and in the future?

“This discussion is germane at this time in the light of the Federal government’s recent launching of Nigeria’s Energy Transition Programme which is a follow-on from the 2021 Decade of Gas and Solar Power Naija initiatives.

Some of the speakers who took time to engage the participants with robust discussion on local content disclosed that, local content is the proportion, quantum or percentage of inputs into the production system that are sourced from the domestic industry.

Engr. Matthew Edevibie who spoke on ‘Importance of Local Content Policy’, called on the federal government to support Local Content development with a strong regulatory framework backed by legislation, resources, incentives/subsidy, capacity building, R & D, Infrastructure and access to market.

According to him, “Local Content provides the best avenue to National Development, Skills & Knowledge Acquisition & Job Creation for Locals, Designed to Catalyze industrialization, Value Creation, Employment & Wealth Creation, and develop linkages along the Value Chain in all directions”, he said.

In his discussion, Energy/Business Law Expert, George Etomi, advised engineers to work with the government to protect energy resources including the pipeline from sabotage through the use of detection systems and regular pipeline checkups.

Also, Engr. Onyinye Anene-Nzelu said, with the energy transition plan, there is the threat of job loss in the oil and gas and power sectors specifically.

She however noted that there will be net job creation growing into 340,000 by 2030, and 840,000 by 2060.

“Job creation will be driven mainly by the power, transport and cooking sector. While there will be job losses in the oil and gas sector, the gas sector is expected to create up to 30k new jobs by 2030

“Enormous opportunities abound for engineers in the installation, operation and maintenance of solar PV. Similarly in gas powered plants. Manufacturing of solar PV in Nigeria is expected to grow. There is already one planned plant for 2023.

“With increased generation comes increased need for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Engineers are needed here

“Battery manufacturing is expected to grow in the country to match this demand. Policies and standards still need to be out in place. Battery recycling is another opportunity to be on the lookout for

“Similar capabilities in the production, storage and distribution of natural gas will be relevant in the hydrogen economy”, she said.