By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two African’s energy firms, CrossBoundary Energy Access Nigeria, CBEA, and ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, ENGIE, through partnership, have announced a project finance agreement to build a $60 million portfolio of mini-grids that will connect over 150,000 residents in Lagos to electricity, as part of measures to combat the present energy crisis in the country.

CBEA and ENGIE, expressed excitement at the innovative financing approach which is expected to provide electricity to more than 150,000 people in Nigeria and can be replicated across Africa.

Speaking on the plan, CBEA Associate Director, Annette Mumbi, said, “CBEA has improved our project financing approach for mini-grids to deploy capital faster and more efficiently by investing from procurement. These improvements enable developers to build mini-grids and deliver electricity to more people at a faster pace. Our agreement with ENGIE is one more milestone towards closing the gap on more than 600 million people in Africa who lack access to electricity.”

Senior Legal Counsel, CBEA, Tessa Dignam, said, “CrossBoundary Energy Access is excited to collaborate with an experienced developer like ENGIE. This partnership demonstrates an innovative and flexible approach taken to advance renewable energy solutions in Africa. Financing structures like the one between CBEA and ENGIE in Nigeria provide a framework for bringing even more private capital into the sector.”

Managing Director, CBEA Humphrey Wireko, said, “This investment would not be possible without the enabling environment created by Nigeria’s mini-grid regulations, the World Bank, REA, and the NEP program. We look forward to building a foundation in Nigeria and will look to expand our project financing approach to other markets with similar enabling environments.”

Also, CBEA will provide the private capital for the transaction and invest the private capital alongside the Performance Based Grant, PBG, funded by the World Bank and administered by Rural Electrification Agency, REA, and the Nigeria Electrification Project, NEP.

ENEGIE, Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Gillian-Alexandre Huart, said, “We’re excited to work in partnership with CBEA to finance this portfolio of mini-grids in Nigeria. This deal reflects our long-term commitment as a leading provider of energy access solutions in Africa.

“ENGIE has developed a pipeline of mini-grids to build over the next four years while CBEA will finance all of the development and construction activities and own the projects.

“It will also provide long-term operations and maintain services for the mini-grids and ensure that the residential, commercial, and productive use customers receive clean, reliable electricity while delivering high-quality and customer-centric services.

“Most importantly, this agreement will connect marginalized rural populations in Nigeria with clean and affordable technologies and facilitate more economic opportunities in these hard-to-serve areas. Promoting productive usage is key to growing resilient economic networks in these areas.

“ENGIE, expanding on its energy access track record across Africa, sees huge value in the development of the mini-grid business in Nigeria. The agreement represents further progress in the African mini-grid space as it will expand access to energy to grid-unserved communities, creating economic growth and increasing socio-economic welfare in the community.

Country Director ENGIE, Bankole Cardoso, said, “This partnership is a huge step forward for us in our mission to not only impact lives through affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions but to also improve economic productivity in communities across Nigeria.

“With this partnership, we will connect thousands of households in four years and have a direct impact on the agricultural productivity, light scale construction, and industrial activity in the communities thereby increasing the earning potential of over 150,000 individuals across Nigeria.”

Head, Mini-Grids, ENGIE, Onyinye Anene-Nzelu, said, “This partnership shows what is possible within the off-grid decentralized renewable energy industry, in Nigeria, and across Africa. It is a signal as well to other investors to come to Africa and become partners in progress to bridge its huge energy gap.”