Nigerian businessman and Politician, Hon. Victor Ngumah has called on Nigerian youths to maximize their potentials in being active stakeholders in the country’s political system.

He was reacting to the second anniversary of the Lekki toll gate shooting in Lagos during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

He said the same massive energy young Nigerians deployed in protesting against police brutality and other forms of injustices could also be replicated in bargaining for a fair representation in governance through a collective will.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Hon. Ngumah, a native of Ezinihitte in Imo State, who contested to represent Ezinihitte Mbaise state constituency noted that the old order has remained because of lack of interest on the side of the Nigerian youths.

“The Lekki toll plaza shooting is a big lesson which teaches that a lot could be achieved through collective will and resilience.

“Who would have believed that the young people wield such a humongous influence that attracted a global attention?

“Same could be replicated in 2023 general elections and more only if we show interest and demonstrate commitment to changing the old narrative that has kept us where we are” his statement read in part.

He urged them to get their voters card and be ready to vote towards progress and development and shun trading their rights for pecuniary gains.

