By Jimitota Onoyume

Arewa leader in the south, Alhaji Musa Saidu has called for adequate compensation for northerners killed in the EndSars protest in Obigbo, Rivers state and other parts of the south.

Speaking against the backdrop of commemoration of the protest in Lekki Lagos state , Saidu said nobody was talking about innocent northerners killed during the protest.

Alhaji Saidu said as the northern leader in the south he buried almost forty innocent northerners killed during the protest.

“There are protest in Lagos and some other parts commemorating the EndSARS protest. But nobody is talking about innocent northerners killed in the south during the protest.

“In Obigbo alone, we counted 15 dead bodies we buried at Trailer park during the protest . I buried another five dead bodies still during the protest . Two days before the end of SARS eight northerners were killed in their sleep around Yam market. And many others that were killed unaccounted for and thrown into the Imo river. The northerners suffered major loss, casualty during the protest yet those killed were innocent petty traders who had nothing to do with government. Nobody is talking about them.

“Who will speak for these northerners that were killed? Are they not Nigerians ? What is their offence ? Who killed the northerners in Obigbo , why were they targeted during the protest? No northerner was compensated. They have compensated Police , but none of the families of these innocent northerners killed have been compensated.

“Today AIT featured some of the endsars people on their special programme. They should also invite me to hear our story.

“Government should arrest and prosecute any of the protesters found to have killed innocent northerners who had no problem with them.

“We have condemned the endSARS action. We are demanding for compensation of northerners killed. I want to come on AIT to ask my questions. “