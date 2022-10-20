-As CSOs, Osun govt, victims dialogue on better narratives

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Police operatives on Thursday mount surveillance at strategic paces in, Osogbo Osun state capital to forestall possible breakdown of law and order over the second anniversary of the EndSARS protest.

They were stationed at several flashpoints, such as Ola-Iya, Old-Garage, Alekuwodo, Oke-Fia, Africa Oja-Oba, stadium roundabout and Ayetoro in the capital.

Another set of security operatives moves in a convoy of patrol vehicles around the state capital in what looks like a show of force.

Meanwhile, Osun civil society movement in a programme tagged, “Nigeria is ours to drive… A better narrative” to commemorate the anniversary, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, who represented the government, disclosed that the present administration has compensated victims of police brutality in the state according to reports of #EndSARS panel.

Also, a member of the judicial panel of #EndSARS, in the state, who is also panellist, Dr Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli said, “We must continue to change the narrative to drive development for our nation. As youth who desire change, we must not be begging for money from politicians that we are protesting against.

He opined that with the 1999 constitution, nobody that is elected into office will perform unless it is reviewed.

The keynote speaker, Barrister Ibrahim Lawal, tutored that youths must always devise a legal demonstration to engage the government without infringing on the rights of other Nigerians.