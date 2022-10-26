With the high rate of insecurity in the country, especially as the 2023 general elections is almost here, Nigeria needs the most qualified presidential candidate to emerge winner.

The candidate to emerge must be a person who has the capacity and will to end terrorism in the country for good.

This is the submission of Pastor Reno Omokri. Omokri is the number one bestselling author and former aide to ex president Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Omokri, Nigeria cannot afford to elect a president who cannot solve the problem of terrorism in the country. Instead, Nigerians must vote for a person who can end terrorism in the country for good.

The former presidential aide gave the statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads this:

“Imagine that Boko Haram or ISWAP has been able to acquire tactical weapons and plans to march on Abuja to seize power. Who amongst the three major Presidential candidates would you trust to protect you?

You would definitely not want a Bola Tinubu, whose running mate, Kashim Shettima, said he will be in charge of security. That obviously means that Tinubu would be a puppet. A puppet President cannot stand up to a proper terrorist.

You would also not want Peter Obi. Because, a man who religiously obeys the sit at home orders of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and even schedules his campaign rallies to avoid any event on Monday in the Southeast is obviously too weak to stand up to Boko Haram and ISWAP.

Remember, he also publicly said that he would negotiate with agitators. That is code for I will negotiate with those who threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty, instead of tackling them. And what did Winston Churchill say? “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”

Only Waziri Atiku Abubakar has publicly declared that he will defeat terrorists by revamping our military, giving them the right weapons, and prioritising their welfare, so that they know that if anything happens to them while fighting for Nigeria, Nigeria will have their back.

Without security, there can be no Nigeria. Nigeria needs a Commander-in-Chief. Tinubu will be a Commander asleep, and Obi has already shown us where his allegiances are. Only Atiku’s history and commitment to securing one Nigeria stands him shoulder above other major Presidential candidates.

On this day 16 of #WhyShouldIVoteAtiku, please join me for another reason to vote Atiku tomorrow, God sparing my life.

