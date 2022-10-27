File: President Muhammadu Buhari with the Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo(SAN) and the CBN Governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele as President unveiled the eNaira at the State House Abuja.

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has sensitized and onboarded students and other community members of the University of Lagos (UniLag) on its digital currency, the eNaira.

CBN said the students were targeted due to their continuous thirst to try new digital products.

Speaking at the event, Director Information Technology Department, CBN/Co-ordinator Technical Working Committee eNaira Secretariat, Hajiya Rakiya Mohammed, said: “The eNaira can be used for a number of things including payment of school fees adding that Payments with eNaira are seamless and the settlement is instant.

Represented by Dr. Khalifa Nuhu from the Information Technology Department, CBN, Mohammed further stated: “We have been engaging a number of organizations, groups, institutions and students and part of the objectives of the eNaira is to bring every Nigerian onboard.”

The Managing Director, Global Interswitch, Mr. Afolabi Oke, noted that his company partnered with CBN to promote the eNaira and guaranteed the safety of the system .

