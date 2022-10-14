.

By Cynthia Alo

ZENITH Exhibitions, organisers of the Equipment and Manufacturing West Africa expo (EMWA), have announced that the 2023 edition of the event will focus on driving economic growth and development through manufacturing.

The event is slated for 30th May to 1st June 2023 in Lagos with the theme ‘Reigniting Manufacturing to Drive Economic Growth and Development.”

According to the organisers, the manufacturing industry is crucial to the success of companies and Nigeria, as it is responsible for the proliferation of goods, creating employment for millions of people, and making goods more affordable.

“EMWA aims to facilitate business opportunities within the sector and develop networking path for companies in the manufacturing and industrial sector. it is Nigeria’s Premier event for manufacturing, engineering, machinery and supporting industries” the company said.

Managing Director, of Zenith Exhibition, Joseph Oru, said participants at the EMWA 2023 can expect to experience local and international exhibitors over for three days; engage with over 3,000 industry professionals; have a connection with B2B, B2G, and business matchmaking meetings; boost their outputs with face-to-face conference meetings, and improve through real-time technical workshops and demonstrations.

According to him, “A trade fair is a great way to connect with other companies, partners and international markets, and it is a cost-effective way to get new clients.”

He said: “Plans have begun for the hosting of the 2023 edition of the Exhibition, and we believe that the 2023 edition will be an even greater show with better results.”

“We will sustain the momentum and intensify efforts in the area of capacity building and knowledge transfer for our MSMEs through more free training and innovative sessions to boost productivity. Looking forward to seeing you at our next event.

“We want stakeholders to join us in the business of building businesses at the Equipment & Manufacturing West Africa expo, and be part of an experience that is increasing Nigeria’s value chain in the manufacturing sector.”