*Commends security agencies for peace in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom state yesterday officially flagged-off ‘Exercise Still Water 11’, in Mbiokporo near Uyo the state capital, urging the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army to ensure that the exercise was extended to the maritime domain to ensure peace in the coastal waters.

Emmanuel who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo at the event, stressed that the extension of the exercise to maritime domain would flush out sea pirates and criminals in the state’s waterways and ensure fishermen go about their businesses unmolested.

He lauded the synergy existing between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies which has ensured peace in the state, stressing that the peaceful disposition of the army in the state has contributed to the development and progress going on in Akwa Ibom.

He urged the army to continue to show love towards other security agencies in the state, as well as continue to promote good military cilvilian relationship.

His words: “We commend the 2 Brigade for what they have been doing to maintain peace and order in the State, that from the bottom of my heart, I appreciate your work.

“I urge you to extend the exercise to maritime area for more peace in our water ways. As a State Government, we will continue to support the Army”

In his welcome remark earlier, the Commander 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier.-Gen. Abubakar Wase, explained that ‘Exercise Still Water 11’ is a brigade level field training, designed to exercise units and sub-units in combating prevaling and emerging security threats across Brigade area of reponsibilty.

Brigadier.-Gen Wase said that the exercise would serve as precursor to real time operations to chechmate the multifarious security challenges prevalent in Akwa Ibom state.

He added that the exercise would tackle security challenges such as militancy, separatist agitations, pipeline vandalism, illegal oil bunkering, cultism and communal clashes among others.

According to him, participants for the exercise were drawn from units under the Command, sister services and other security agencies, adding:”The coming together of security agencies for this Exercise will no doubt enhance synergy and inter-agency cooperation in joint environment.

“This is hinged upon the desire of the Genrral Officer Commanding 6 Division consistent push for security agencies to jointly tackle the emerging security threats”.

Wase disclosed that the 2 Brigade Nigerian Army would render free medical outreach to some communities in the state during the exercise which would last till December 22, 2022.

The commander enjoined the general public to call on the following numbers 09070077175, 08163256562 and report cases of distress for prompt action.

The highpoint of the event was patrol of major streets across the state capital by the joint security agencies.