Governor Samuel Ortom

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Emir of Lafia, His Royal Majesty, Justice Sidi Mohammed (retd.) has commended the efforts of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State in ensuring the security of the lives and properties of the people of his state.

The traditional ruler who retired as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave the commendation Tuesday when he received Governor Ortom who paid him a condolence visit in Lafia over the death of his brother, Alhaji Safiyanu Bage.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, the royal father commended the governors commitment in securing his people, particularly the laws enacted by his administration, saying the laws were in tandem with the reality on ground.

Justice Mohammed said, “I took some time to go over some of the laws that your administration has enacted and I have no quarrel about them. I did say that this is in order. I remember Your Excellency said if there were any suggestions that I could make for the improvement of the laws, I did not really find one,” he stressed.

Speaking further he said, “we thank you very much for all the good work that you are doing. I have been one that clearly understood His Excellency and I have always maintained and mentioned it anywhere before any kind of audience, because people who do not really care to understand may say what they want to say.

“What is important is that if there is any given situation or circumstance try to understand it, try to have good knowledge of it before you can enter into any kind of judgement.”

While wishing the Governor well, he said “We thank God for you, for keeping the state and the people. Of course, there are challenges everywhere but your efforts have really paid off.

“As you journey towards the conclusion of your tenure, we are wishing you all the best and wish you whatever that you wish for yourself in the future. For us here, we will continue to pray for you.”

He thanked the Governor for finding the time to pay him a visit even after sending him a condolence message, saying “this is a great honour done to us and we cherish it. You are our closest neighbour and a personal friend of mine, someone that I respect so much.”

Ealier, Governor Ortom who in his remarks consoled the Emir over the loss of his brother used the opportunity to congratulate the traditional ruler for ascending to the throne, noting that he was a great Nigerian whose wealth of knowledge would benefit the society and prayed for his reign to be peaceful.

