…promises to intervene

By Paul Olayemi

The Former Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta State Olorogun Otega Emerhor OON, has paid an assessment visit to communities affected by flooding in Evwreni Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State,

Olorogun Emerhor who holds the title of the Urhukpe of Evwreni Kingdom was accompanied by the President General of Evwreni and Unenurhie respectively Hon. Bright Adjogbe, and Mr Maison Peter, former Evwreni PG; Chief Victor Emuobosa Ohare,, Ughelli North Constituency 11 APC Candidate; Barr. Omonade Matthew, Comrade Monday Oyeghe Monday, Hon. Marcus Lodbroke, and a host of others

Addressing the flood victim, Emerhor promised to intervene to ameliorate their suffering adding that Flooding is a natural disaster and he will do his best to ensure that it doesn’t have this devastating effect on them.

Emerhor who said he was moved by the plight of the victims also called on others to support the victims, insisting that Government cannot do it alone.

He urged the displaced persons to see their current situations as a temporary set back which would soon give way to normalcy to enable them go back to their homes.

