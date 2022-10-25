.

The Olorogun O’tega Emerhor-led Directorate of Contacts and Mobilization of Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council, PCC for the South-South region is set to hit the ground running with its inaugural meeting.

The meeting which took place on Saturday, October 22nd 2022 in Abuja was well attended and discussed structures and strategies to achieve the mandate of the directorate.

A source at the meeting told our correspondent said that among other decisions reached was the setting up of a subcommittee made up of Dr Dakuku Peterside and Senator John Enoh mandated with the task of drafting Programmes and Activities that the directorate shall undertake.

It was also agreed that plans should be set in motion for the holding of the inaugural meeting of the entire membership of the Directorate soonest.

Those in attendance included Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON-Director, Chief David Lyon- Dep Director Dr Dakuku Peterside-Dep Director, Dr Samson Osagie-Asst Director and Hon Martins Orim-Asst Secretary, Senator John Enoh- Assist Director and Hon Efiong Akpan- Secretary, sent in their apologies.

