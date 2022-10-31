The Olorogun O’tega Emerhor led Evwreni Crises Resolution and Peace Committee, has distributed relief materials to flood victims at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps at Evwreni following the devastating flood that ravaged the kingdom.

Olorogun Emerhor, the founding leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State who led the delegation to the meeting, appealed to Governor Okowa to set up a judicial panel to look into remote causes of the crisis which has led to the killing of at least three persons in the area.

Recall that the Delta APC Founding Leader and the Urhukpe of Evwreni Kingdom, Olorogun Otega Emerhor, had earlier gone on an assessment tour of the areas affected by flood in Evwreni Kingdom, Ughelli North Local Government Area last week.

Emerhor during the course of the tour Interacted with affected victims, ascertaining their present conditions had promised them that efforts would be made to ensure that materials are brought to ameliorate their suffering as a result of the flood that ravaged all communities in the kingdom.

In fulfilment of the promise he made to the people, the Emerhor-led Evwreni Crises Resolution and Peace Committee whose efforts brought peace to the kingdom, presented various food items ranging from Bags of Rice, Bags of Beans, salt, Bags of Garri, noodles, yams, palm oil, bread and water enjoined them to keep hope alive.

While calling for more intervention by both the Federal and Delta states in order to cushion the effects of the flood disaster, Emerhor noted that the level of damage to the livelihood of the people can better be imagined than felt.

