Bola Tinubu, Abubakar Atiku, Rabiu Kwakwanso and Peter Obi

By Dapo Akinrefon

An independent support group for Tinubu-Shettima ticket, The Patriots Roundtable, on Monday, urged politicians to embrace a peaceful campaign without head of the 2023 general elections.

Its National Coordinator, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu noted that as the electioneering campaigns begin, all Nigerians have the right to make a choice without intimidation.

In a statement, Shodipe-Dosunmu said: “The Patriots Roundtable is predicated on the unifying core of the Nigerian State where Truth , Justice, Fairness and equitable balance are the guiding principles of the state.

“For no nation endures for long without a unifying sense of national cohesive balance, without a common value and defined destination.

“This much is the Nigerian challenge as we proceed on a new journey in the quest for national renewal and revalidation.

“The grapple ahead of the 2023 elections is now firm and sure. The race has started. The major protagonists and their acolytes are flung on the democratic field , maneuvering, strategizing, coupling up their playbook to clinch the ultimate trophy.

“The Villa is the crowning jewel that the presidential candidates seek with passion.

But there can be only one President. There can be only one unifying leadership.

All Nigerians have the right to make a choice without intimidation, without the threat of the cudgel or the recourse to the goon squad.

“We urge all Nigerians that this campaign should be carried out with total adherence to peace without recourse to violence.

“Democracy is about the genuine mandate of the ballot box. It is about the peaceful process of electing the leadership of our much challenged republic. It’s about repositioning our nation into the ambit of an enlightened, peaceful realm. That’s what validates democracy’s moral supremacy over autocracy or dictatorship.

“The Patriots Roundtable has made a choice in the approbation of the presidential ticket of Tinubu -Shettima because we have resolved that inherent in this pan-Nigerian ticket is the widening of the democratic space, the cultivation of talented men and women to enhance our economic growth and prosperity, to ensure the banishment of banditry , the eclipse of lawlessness and the strengthening of the general welfare.

“This is the Tinubu -Shettima vision as expressed in their manifesto that we embrace, that we cultivate and encourage Nigerians to give it a hearing. The journey has started. Let’s walk together on this patriotic path.”

