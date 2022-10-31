By Chioma Obinna

Nigerian private medical laboratory practitioners have been urged to embrace accreditation to demonstrate their technical competence and boost their business as well as guarantee patients ‘safety in the 21st century.

Making the call during the 9th Scientific Conference and Annual General Conference, AGM, of the Guild of medical laboratory Directors of Nigeria, GMLD, Lagos State branch, laboratory experts say there was a need for owners of laboratories to conform to regulatory requirements to assist them in the exportation of medical laboratory services overseas.

Delivering his keynote address, “Medical Laboratory Practice in the 21st Century: Transformation to Accreditation”, the Director, of MLSCN Accreditation Services, Medical Laboratory Council of Nigeria, MLSCN, Dr Donald Ofili said taking up accreditation will help the private sector boost their businesses and increase their finances.

“Gone at the days we see accreditation as voluntary. Shortly, accreditation will be mandatory because if you have to play big in the African market and with the African Free Trade that is operational in the continent, you need to embrace accreditation.

“For a laboratory to be accepted across borders, you need to be accredited with ISO15989 2012. It is the requirement for quality and competence in medical laboratories. “

He said accreditation ensures that the results they are generating are reliable, and can be used for patient management, clinical decision-making, and policy-making.

“Gone are the days that results are just being picked from any laboratory that is not registered and accredited. When results have gone through an accredited lab it means it has gone through a quality management system. It went through all the processes within the status of the lab.“

The National President of the Guild of Private Medical Laboratory of Nigeria, Dr Elochukwu Adbo, said accreditation was a key element that will build Nigeria’s quality infrastructure in the 21st Medical Laboratory practice as well as transformation to accreditation.

Adibo said laboratories must conform to regulations and accreditation would help practitioners get involved in medical laboratory services exportation, and also give Nigerians what they deserve in terms of medical care.

“Medical laboratories as an integral part of healthcare delivery are responsible for about 70 per cent of decision-making in clinics and clinicians depend on data and reports to make evidence-based decisions.

We have over 4000 private laboratories, there is a process you must be able to go through the quality management processes that are geared towards accreditation. We are encouraging every laboratory to veer towards that process. Laboratories should embrace international standards such that we could also export medical laboratory services abroad to conserve foreign exchange,“ he added.

The Chairman of the Guild of Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria, GMLD, Lagos Branch, Mr Adekoya Abimbola Julius said the GMID Logos is repositioning itself to prepare for the challenges of the near future.

We are encouraging our members to step up to meet with the innovations and technologies that are taking the centre stage in the Medical Laboratory profession.

“We know there is a price to pay to achieve this peak, among them, education and enlightenment is fundamental. No wonder the theme for this conference is “Medical Laboratory Practice in the 21st Century Transformation to Accreditation.”

Adekoya who stressed the need to transform the practice to the level of accreditation noted that another important factor was the funding aspect or financial support, adding that they have invited some financial outfits to the conference to tell them how to overcome the financial hurdle.

He appealed that the Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, MLSCN, and Health Facilities Monitoring and Accreditation Agency, HEFAMAA, go out for monitoring and inspection to encourage their members to improve in the standard required to practice and not for revenue generation.

“If the government gives us a policy that is friendly, I think the laboratory will do better in this country.”

On his part, Medical Director, NASO Medical Laboratory Services, Dr Onyinwola Oni who also believed that accreditation was doable said that ISO15189 compliance will help their practice and guarantee quality and accurate results and compete with other labs across the world. With accreditation, any test done in Nigeria can be accepted in Ghana, South Africa etc.

RELATED NEWS