Elon Musk

By Ada Osadebe

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, revealed what he thinks contributed to his daughter’s troubled relationship with him six months after she publicly severed contact with him.

The world’s richest man thinks he is aware of the culprit behind his daughter Vivian’s breakup with him.

The billionaire who has fathered ten children, reportedly claims that the 18-year-old no longer wants to be affiliated with him because of the supposed takeover elite schools and universities are allegedly being taken over by neo-Marxists.

According to a remark published on October 7, “It’s full-on communism and a broad sense that if you’re affluent, you’re terrible, the relationship might change, but I get along well with all the other kids. Can’t win them all ” he added.

Recall that Los Angeles County Superior Court judge approved Vivian’s plea to formally alter her gender from male to female and her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

Vivian stated in her initial petition, which was submitted in mid-April, “I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form,” making it apparent that she was separated from her dad.

Along with Vivian, Elon is also the parent to 16 years old triplets Kai, Saxon, and Damian Musk, as well as her twin brother Griffin Musk and ex-Justine Wilson.

Nevada Alexander Musk, the eldest child of the former couple, passed away in 2002 at the age of 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Elon also shares two children, a 2-year-old son X AE A-XII, and a 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk with ex Grimes.

