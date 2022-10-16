.

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Eleven people died in a fatal auto crash that occurred at Hawan Jaki village along the Alkaleri-Gombe road in the Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, on Saturday.

Nine others sustained varying degrees of injuries in the crash that involved 20 people.

Confirming the incident, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullah said that the incident happened at about 5.30pm on Saturday and the FRSC personnel responded immediately and arrived at the scene within 15 minutes for a rescue operation.

“The rescue team rushed the victims to the hospital where nine people were confirmed dead by a medical doctor. Two other people who were injured and were receiving treatment but later died.

“The vehicles are a Hiace Bus belonging to Yankari Express with the registration number BA114-A28 driven by one Muhammed Musa. The second truck belongs to Dangote Company with registration number JMU169XA.

“The crash was caused by dangerous driving,” he said.

Abdullahi appealed to motorists to observe traffic regulations, especially during the ember months when there are high volumes of vehicular movements on the roads.

“You will recall that a few days ago, we flagged off the 2022 ember months campaigns which have the theme: “Avoid Speeding, Unsafe Tyres to Arrive Safely.”

“During that event, we called on motorists to be more careful and they should obey all the road traffic regulations laid down so that lives and properties can be saved.

“We are in the ember months and there is always a high volume of vehicles on the roads and it is only when drivers are more careful that we will reduce crashes on our roads.

“I appeal to motorists to be more patient while on the roads so that the carnage from crashed would be reduced to the barest minimum,” he appealed