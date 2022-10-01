By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Representatives of the Rural Electrification Agency, REA, visited South Korea, to gain insights on the country’s renewable energy technologies with plans to boost Nigeria’s electricity supply.

You would recall that on June 16, 2022, the Federal Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Korean Institute for the Advancement of Technology, KIAT, for Premium Grade Mini-Grade Projects.

The MoU sought to build four independent mini-grids with a total capacity of 1,600KWP capacity in four major unconnected areas in Abuja and its surroundings.

The project was also designed to include technological transfer and project sustainability components through foreign and local educational sessions.

The visit lasted for a week (September 17-September 24, 2022).

The delegation Included the Interim Chairman of the Board, Badamasuiy Mohammed Kabir, Managing Director, Ahmad Ahmad Salihijo, and Board members Nwogu Chidi, Garba Abdullahi, Agba Ajibike Catherine Akpana and Oluwagbemi Olubusayo Michael aside Executive Directors and Directors of the agency.

