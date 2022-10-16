.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A draft Budget of Continuous Growth and Development to the tune of N291,932,185,576.34 has been developed by the Kaduna State Government.

The budget comprised of recurrent estimates of ₦126,833,534,781.40 and capital estimates in the sum of ₦165,098,650,794.94.

In the next year’s budget, education and health would gulp about 40 per cent of the total sum cutting away N65.7 billion representing about 25 per cent and ₦23.4 billion representing about 15 per cent, respectively.

During a town hall event sponsored by the Development Research and Project Centre( DRPC) by , Aminu Banbangida, the Project Director of Giwak’s [email protected] budget said noted that the state’s 2023 Budget on health was reduced, compared to previous years and “as a result of the crises between Ukraine and russia and issues regardung the globe.”

He however said that the event was organized to call the state government’s attention to the cut in budget, which will be rectified subseuently by the state’s ministry of budget.

“We are into advocay on key issues like family planing, child killer deseases and this program is being supported by DRPC PACFah at scale budget, of which we realized there was no cash backing for some of this programs in the budget.

Breaking down the 2023 estimated income and expenditure for the state during a town hall meeting with citizens accountability platforms in the principle of the Open Government Partnership (OGP), Commissioner, Planning and Budget Commission, Umma Yusuf Aboki, said the 2023 – 2025 draft budget was prepared based on macroeconomic assumptions and which include crude oil price at $70 per barrel, production benchmark at 1.69 million barrels per day, and exchange rate at ₦435.17/$1.

“The 2023 draft Budget was prepared on the expectation that the base effects would decline as economic activities normalise in the non-oil sector, meaning that the economy will grow at a much faster pace during the year in view.

“As with previous years, the 2023 draft budget being discussed today has been uploaded online a few days ago, to ensure its openness and accessibility for public scrutiny, observations, comments, criticisms, and suggestions,” she said.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai in a message to the participants at the town hall meeting said as his administration winds down in a few months, all the ongoing projects would be completed.

He said, “you may all bear witness to the fact that when we assumed office in 2015, the public consultation mechanism in governance was not at the enviable level it is today.

“However, as a responsive government, we recognised early, the need to engage citizens in every step of the governance process, and deliberately institutionalised town hall meetings as an avenue for citizens and government to engage, exchange ideas, co-create and obtain feedback.

“These roundtable approaches to governance have ensured that projects and policies of our government remain people-centred, especially in the spirit of Open Government Partnership which was pioneered by Kaduna state in Nigeria.

As this administration approaches its twilight, I wish to reiterate our resolve to ensure the finishing of all ongoing projects before the transition in May 2023.

“It is my firm belief and hopes that these and other reforms that we have institutionalised will continue to guide the delivery of quality public services to the good people of Kaduna State,” the governor said.