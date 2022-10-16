By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga table, demoting Barcelona to second position after a 3-1 victory over the Blaugrana in the El-Clasico on Sunday.

Goals from Karim Benzema, Federico Valverde and Rodrygo ensured that Carlo Ancelloti side capped off an unfortunate week for Barcelona who had on Wednesday suffered a disappointing 3-3 draw at the Camp Nou against Inter Milan.

Xavi side had maintained top position for two weeks going into the match and were looking to extend their reign as league leaders but Real Madrid superior performance on the day proved to be the difference on the day.

Real drew first blood as early as the 12th minute to set the tone for the game as Karim Benzema latched on to a loose ball of an attack from Brazilian winger Vinicisu Junior to slot home and get the host ahead.

Series of attacks from Barcelona with Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele coming close to scoring all went wide as the visitor pressed to get an equalizer.

However, it was Real who would get the next goal in the game as Ferland Mendy found Federico Valverde who picked a perfect spot to strike past Marc Andre Ter Stegen in goal for Barcelona to give Real a two-goal lead going into the break.

Barcelona pulled a goal back after efforts at trying to break the Real’s defence as Ferran Torres slotted home to cap off a fine attack initiated by substitute Ansu Fati.

Renewed hope engendered in the Barcelona team but got deflated when Eric Garcia fouled Rodrygo in the box in the additional minute of the game to give away a penalty to Real.

Rodrygo stepped up to convert from the spot to ensure there was no way back for Xavi side.

Barcelona are now back to second position, three points adrift defeating champions, Real Madrid.