L-R: General Manager, Joseph Okonkwo, National Retail Manager, William Kouton, Chairman/Chief Executive, Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Category Manager, Emeka Ejim and Manager Onitsha Plant, Steve Nwokoye all of Ekulo Group of Companies, during the launching of Flirt Vodka New Bottle and Ekulo Trade and Distributors Launch at Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos recently.



By Moses Nosike

Ekulo Group of Companies, one of the largest indigenous manufacturers and distributors of quality goods in West Africa, has unveiled the new cap-design bottle of the leading vodka brand, Flirt Vodka, at the Ekulo Trade and Distributor launched in Lagos recently.

The new attractive bottle, which is synonymous with the brand name, Flirt, is launched to reflect the bottle culture of Flirt Vodka both internationally and nationally. The launch was witnessed by some key distributors of Ekulo from Abuja, Jos, and Lagos.

Speaking at the unveiling, Emeka Andrew, Category Manager, Ekulo Group, said “Prior to the bottle change, Flirt Vodka has had a good drinking bottle and good design but, we want a sharper look of a bottle. The new bottle represents a bottle culture for the brand, whereby there is the same bottle shape and design, internationally and nationally.”

According to Andrew, “We want that sameness globally unlike some other brands that has different bottle shapes and sizes in every country. we want Nigerian consumers to have that same brand experience- in taste and look and feel that consumers in Europe, South America and Asia have with Flirt Vodka. We are changing the bottle to reflect the Flirt Vodka global bottle culture.”

The Category Manager, however, debunked any insinuation that counterfeiting could be responsible for the change in Flirt Vodka bottle. “In fact, the first bottle was very difficult to fake, because t has a cap in design, so, counterfeiting is never a challenge for the brand. What we are after is the uniqueness and global culture of the bottle, whereby anywhere you travel to, you will have the same experience in taste, bottle and design.”

Apart from launching a new globalized bottle for Flirt Vodka, Ekulo also used the opportunity to announce an incentive package for partners, distributors and customers on Flirt Vodka. The company would be rewarding customers who purchase Flirt in three categories- gold, silver and bronze.

Highlighting the package mechanism, Andrew said, “For the gold category, any customer who purchase over one thousand two hundred cases and above within the period of three months would receive a 3per cent rebate, while silver category of hundred cases to one thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine attracts 2.5per cent.”

On the bronze category, the brand manager revealed that customers who purchase five hundred cases to seven hundred and ninety-nine cases within the three months stipulated time will earn 2per cent rebate.

“We believed that our distributors are well capable to deliver on these targets in one month, but because we are a partners’ friendly organisation, we have given everyone an equal opportunity to participate and earn some percentage that could be helpful to their businesses.”

In 2021, the company revealed that Ekulo sold about 72, 000 cases of Flirt Vodka, which is estimated to be 43 million bottles. However, the company is confident that the brand will sell even more with an improved look and feel but same taste.

“We sold over 72,000 cases, a case has 6 bottles, which is estimated at about 43,200,000 bottles, and the region that recorded the highest volume of sales is Lagos. The reason for the success is because Flirt Vodka is a premium vodka and at the same time affordable”

Flirt Vodka is an extensive premium quality vodka but very affordable compared to other vodka within the same range. “When you want premium, we have it and when you want affordability, we do have it too. It is a pocket friendly vodka, it is not just pocket friendly, it is also premium vodka, every other vodka in the same price range do not have the premiumness of Flirt because it premiumness is local,”

Flirt Vodka is a Bulgarian vodka produced by Starcan Corporation in 2000 and imported and marketed by Ekulo Group in West Africa with portfolios in beverages, pharmaceuticals, foods, manufacturing, wines and spirits.

