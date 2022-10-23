South East spokesman of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu presidential campaign, Dr. Josef Onoh has urged sons of other Presidential candidates in the February 2023 presidential election to emulate the son of the APC Presidential candidate, Seyi Tinubu who joined in the Lagos mega walk, on Saturday.

The Eko Youth Walk was organized by the Tinubu support group which the son of the APC Presidential candidate, Seyi, participated.

Onoh stated that the rally was an affirmation of the Tinubu manifesto which essentially emphasizes commitment to youth development, empowerment and security.

He stressed that the rally was a testament of Asiwaju’s Tinubu’s security initiative where such a rally held without any security breach in the state, adding that the peace and security in Lagos is what the APC Presidential candidate wants to replicate in the entire Nigeria.

Onoh therefore challenged the sons of the opposition candidates to Tinubu to replicate such rally participation in their respective home states as Tinubu’s son did in Lagos.

According to Onoh, “We applaude Seyi Tinubu, all the youths that trooped out today to show solidarity towards a dream for a better Nigeria, no one was molested, it was peaceful, well coordinated and a testament to the formidable security initiative layed by H.E. Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Governor of Lagos state.

“Those who claim to interact with some elements should demonstrate same in their states as they claim to walk freely. Today’s rally is a testament of the importance of better security in our country as promised in Aswaju’s manifesto.

“In 2002, Brig. Gen. George Emdin (Rtd) was posted to Lagos fresh from War College. Then the security situation in Lagos was terrifying of which only a stronger approach could solve. Armed robbers would even write to the streets that they were coming and they would actually come.

“Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did a lot on the insecurity in the state. He set the foundation for what Lagos is today. It started with him. As the coordinator of the security team which involved the army, navy, airforce and police, including the other paramilitary within the state, he held regular meetings with the various security agencies to talk about the plans and strategies for an efficient security system. With the cooperation of these agencies, a lot of success was achieved which can be attested to by Brig. Gen. Emdin (Rtd) who was posted to lagos as at then.

“Despite being the most populous state in Nigeria, Lagos has no history of terrorism, banditry, and insurgency. As Governor Aswaju initiated and equipped the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), an anti-crime unit in Lagos, to solving the internecine war between motor park managers, Tinubu is the man who can solve the current national security crises.

“The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that he helped establish is now being copied by other states, which was acknowledged by the former IGP, Mike Okiro, on how Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu fought crime as Lagos governor.

“I urge all well-meaning Nigerians to unite together and support H.E Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for unshackled drive towards limitless development possibilities in our great nation. b

Break the shackles of religious sentiments, break the shackles of emotional politics, break the shackles of myopic ideologies, break the shackles of personal intrest and put the future of your children and our nation first and support H.E Aswaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of the federal Republic of Nigeria and take pride in our great nation.”