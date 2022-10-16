By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has applauded ex-Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for his commitment and selfless service to the people of the state, saying that he did his best to transform and develop the Fountain of Knowledge state during his tenure.

Sanwo-Olu, stated this while congratulating the newly sworn-in Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, describing his assumption into office as a blessing for the people of the state.

He also congratulated the new Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Chief (Mrs.) Monisade Afuye, and urged the people of Ekiti State to support the new governor and his deputy for continuous growth and development of the State.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, described Oyebanji and Afuye’s landslide victory during the June 18 governorship election and their swearing-in as Ekiti State Governor and Deputy Governor as a testament to the good work the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government has done in the State.

The governor, who attended the swearing-in ceremony, along with the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and some other state Governors at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti, urged Oyebanji to continue the good work of his predecessor, Fayemi.

He said the people of Ekiti and South-West, as well as Nigerians, will continue to remember the contributions of Fayemi to governance and politics as the Governor of Ekiti and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF.

“I congratulate Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs. Monisade Afuye on their swearing-in as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ekiti State following their victory in the June 18 gubernatorial election in the State. I also rejoice with their families, friends, associates, APC members, and the people of Ekiti State on today’s swearing-in ceremony.

“Governor Oyebanji is the right choice by the people of Ekiti State. I have no doubt that based on his antecedents and experience in the private and public sectors; he will not disappoint the people of Ekiti State, who elected him as their governor.

“As an active participant in Ekiti State politics and governance, having served with two former governors, I believe Governor Oyebanji will continue the people-oriented programmes and good governance of his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who served passionately and delivered dividends of democracy to the people of Ekiti State in different sectors.

“Without any iota of doubt, Governor Fayemi has set a good template of good governance for his successor. I will urge Governor Oyebanji to follow the path of good governance set by Dr. Fayemi.”

Sanwo-Olu, also applauded Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, for being a worthy and supportive partner to Fayemi during their tenure in office.