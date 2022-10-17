As the Ekiti state Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji takes over office as the governor of the state for a term of four years following the expiration of the four-year tenure of Governor Kayode Fayemi. An APC Chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has expressed his confidence in the new Governor Oyebanji noting, he’ll attend to his Campaign promises to the good people of Ekiti state.

He said, ”You are coming into office at a time the country is going through very difficult times economically and a monstrous insecurity, I have no doubt that you will use your wealth of experience to continue the good work Fayemi started.”

According to Hon Obidike, his electoral victory is “a confirmation of the goodwill you enjoy among the people of Ekiti state and a practical demonstration of the fact that APC have impacted positively and significantly on the lives of the people. It is a testimonial of good governance and a victory for good and responsible leadership”.

Describing his election as an expression of the will of the people, Hon Obidike prays God Almighty to continue to guide and protect the new Governor Oyebanji at all times, enrich him with wisdom and knowledge so that he would be able to take Ekiti state to greater heights.” he concluded.