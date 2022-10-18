.

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Eight persons have been arrested by the Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for allegedly illegal dealing in petroleum products, conspiracy and forgery.

Parading the suspects in Akure, the Corps state Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, said that the suspects were arrested by the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad.

Olatundun noted that “the arrest of the suspects was in response to the directive of the Commandant General to rid the country of all economic saboteurs and to protect all national critical assets and Infrastructure.

” They were intercepted at different locations in the State with products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

” A Mack peddler truck with registration number Lagos MUS 149 XA with about 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO was arrested at the Bye-pass, Benin-Lagos Expressway in Ondo State with two suspects.

“One Kelvin Idahosa and Oreyie Osahon were arrested at Ajebamidele, Lagos-Ore Expressway, Ondo State with a Mack truck with registration number Edo SGD 60XL with about 50,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

” Also Pirisola, male, aged 50 and 3 others were arrested at Ofosu, Edo State with 45,000 litres of suspected adulterated AGO.

” These economic saboteurs will be charged to a court of competent jurisdiction after the completion of our investigation.

He promised the commitment of the corps in the state to “fight against oil theft and vandalization of our collective assets by a few disgruntled elements.

Olatundun who vowed to fight criminal elements to a standstill advised them to “either desist from these acts or relocate from Ondo State.