John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has felicitated with Nigerians, especially the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of Eid-el Maulud, the birth of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW).

The main opposition party urged them to use the occasion to strengthen their faith in God as well as the bond of unity among one another.

This was contained in a message to mark the Muslim festival of Eid-el Maulud. The message was signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja, on Sunday.

Ologunagba said, “Indeed, the Eid-el Maulud offers us as a people and humanity the divine reassurance of the mercies, compassion and provision of the Almighty Allah as well as divine call to put our trust in His unending love towards mankind.

“The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to use the occasion of the Eid-el Maulud to end all forms of divisiveness, acrimony, strife and sense of hopelessness and embrace a new beginning by rekindling the virtues of love, kindness, forgiveness, tolerance, peaceful co-existence and charity towards the poor in line with the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet.

“Our Party charges Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for divine intervention in the country especially as the nation prepares for the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP also calls on those behind the mindless killings, banditry and other forms of violence to use the occasion to turn a new leaf and end their acts of hostility against humanity.“

The party wished all Nigerians a happy celebration

