As Nigerians join rest of the world to celebrate the birth of prophet Muhammed (PBUH), a business mogul and philanthropist, Mr. Bamidele Omosehin, has charged Muslims to show love and care for the indigents in line with the teachings of Prophet Mohammed.

Omosehin, who hails from Iju-Odo in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, made the call yesterday in his goodwill message to all Muslims across the nation particularly in the state.

The business mogul emphasised on the need to assist the indigent, particularly during the harsh economic downturn.

He enjoined all Muslims, especially the youth, to celebrate moderately to avoid any form of an incident that could undermine the spirit of the season.

“Eid-ul- Maulud, which is the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad, needs to be celebrated in a manner that is in tandem with what the prophet preached.

“I want to implore our Muslim brothers and sisters to extend helping hands to the indigent ones. This is a period of giving to the weaker ones, let us assist them with whatever we can afford.

“I implore our youths to celebrate moderately in line with Prophet Mohammed’s teachings. This is also another opportunity for us to pray for our nation’s mist, especially since the general election is drawing nearer. I wish you all happy eid-el- Maulud.”

