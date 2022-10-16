…says party strongly united, poised for victory

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A chieftain of Labour Party, LP, and also President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Sunday, hailed Labor Party, LP, over removal of General John Enenche (Retd) from the party’s campaign council’s list.

Eholor commended the transparency and boldness of the party’s leadership for the action taken on the heels of debunking Amy alleged rift in the party as speculated in some sections.

He said: “The national chairman of the Labour Party Julius Abure says there is no crisis in the labor party as been speculated following disagreements over the parties campaign council list well,

“Mr. Abure said that all issues have been resolved stressing that the party has all it takes to win the forthcoming general election and reposition the country to the right path, and he said some of the best candidates at all levels across the country needed to give Nigerians the alternative to own the country.

“Labour Party Chairman and Peter Obi also removed the General John Enenche who tried to cover up for the government over the Lekki massacre, because of his oath of office as a military officer, sacrificed himself by lying and said the tragic pictures were photoshoot, this shows to you the credibility of labor party.”

However, he also recalled his ordeaI as victim of EndSARS protest in Lagos following police brutality he suffered.

“I Chief (DR) Patrick Osagie Eholor, was part of the Endsars and I was a victim of police brutality.

“And I tell my fellow Nigerians today the only way to right wrongs is to turn the light of truth upon them, General John Enenche was a victim, no excuses for him of the administration of the Muhammadu Buhari regime.

According to him, “As regards to the presidential campaign council list of Labour Party, the Labour Party has resolved to add additional substitute lists to cover up the areas that has not or was not initially publicized.

“I want to advise the obidient people to remain focused, there is no need to be alarmed, they will have to give to Caesar what is Caesar’s, the dirty game is over we must take back our country from them together, yes we can “, he added.