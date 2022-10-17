Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State arrived Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of the state to a rousing reception by indigenes yesterday.

Eha-Amufu is the country home of the former Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Abia State, Prof. Hilary Odo Edeoga.

The people of the area, women, youths and stakeholders of the council area trooped out in their numbers to welcome the governor amid cheers and excitement.

Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was accompanied by the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Augustine Nnamani and the Member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Prince Cornelius Nnaji, was in Eha-Amufu, on a private visit to celebrate with Prof. Edeoga on his recent conferment with the National Honours award of the Officer of the Order of the Niger, OON, by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

The governor who was accorded a rousing reception was also entertained with different cultural displays with traditional renditions that dramatised the people’s love and endorsement of the governor’s rare leadership qualities and sterling contributions to the development of Eha-Amufu in particular and Isi-Uzo LGA in general.