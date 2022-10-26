Debunks faceless opposition

The Eha-Alumona Community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state has reiterated confidence in the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, stating that his administration has been more beneficial ti the community more than any other administration in the recent history.

The community further disclosed that it has secured assurances from the Governor that his administration will still intervene on the Eha-Ndiagu road which was destroyed by erosion after construction.

The community gave the assurances in a communique it released on, Wednesday, after a meeting of stakeholders, Youths and Concerned people of Eha-Alumona, on Tuesday.

Some of the stakeholders who authored a communique of the meeting included; the Attorney General and Commissioner for Enugu state, Mr. Miletus Eze; the Chairman of Enugu state Board of Internal Revenue, Prince Emeka Odo; Enugu state House of Assembly member, Hon Chinedu Nwamba; General Manage of Enugu State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency, Mr. Ike Ezeugwu and leader of Nsukka Youths General Assembly, Mr. Roy Ekwueme.

Others include, Chief Rodrick Ugwu, Chief Ugochukwu Ugwunnadi, Prof. Ignatius Madu, Mr cornelus Ogbonna, Engr kingsley Ugwu, Chief Pius Ugwunnadi, Prince Ibeamaka Odo, Mr Paulinus Ossai, the three ward councilors in Eha-Alumona, among others.

The group apologized to Governor Ugwuanyi and all the political parties in Nigeria for an embarrassment caused them by some erring youths who took to the media to make unguarded statements.

The stakeholders disclaimed the erring youths, described them as faceless, misguided and washed-off the community’s hands from their nuisance behaviour.

According to the stakeholders: “The faceless person or persons who issued the communique used the age-long desire of Eha-Alumona people for the complete reconstruction of Eha-Ndiagu road as a foot mat for the communique.

“We commend the Governor of Enugu state for his intervention on the said road after many years of dilapidation/abandonment by successive governments.

“Our stakeholders who have been interfacing with the Governor on the said road have assured us that His Excellency will further intervene on the road before the end of his tenure. We do not have any reason to doubt them.”

They stressed that Eha-Alumona remains open and unbiased towards political activities within the ambit of the law and apologised to the government of Enugu state and all political parties for the embarrassment the faceless communique might have caused them.

