President Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the sole administrator of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Effiong Akwa as the as interim sole administrator of the commission.

A letter dated 20th October, 2022 and signed by Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe indicated that President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000.

The names of the new management team and Governing Board, according to the letter will be transmitted to National Assembly for approval.

The letter titled; “NDDC Sole Administrator Relieved of Appointment” , reads in part: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the disengagement of the Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Effiong Okon Akwa, from his post with effect from today, 20 October 2022.

“Mr Akwa was appointed interim administrator of the Commission for the duration of the Forensic Audit into the operations of the NDDC, which has now been concluded.

“President Buhari has also approved the constitution of a new Management Team and Governing Board of the NDDC in line with section 5(2) of the NDDC Act, 2000. The names of the nominees for the new management team and Governing Board are to be transmitted to the National Assembly for approval.”