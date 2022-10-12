.

LAGOS—The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has filed a four-count money laundering charge against a former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olasupo Shasore, SAN, accusing him of inducing one Olufolakemi Adetore to accept cash payment without going through a financial institution.

The former attorney-general, in the charge by EFCC, was alleged to have made a cash payment of $100,000 to Olufolakemi Adelore through Auwalu Habu and Wole Aboderin.

He was alleged to have committed the offences on or about November 18, 2014.

The charge was filed before the Federal High Court in Lagos on August 12, 2022, by EFCC counsel, Bala Sanga and three others.

Shasore was the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during Mr Babatunde Fashola-led government.

The charge also added that the former Lagos State’s Attorney-General made a cash payment of $100,000 to one Ikechukwu Oguine without going through a financial institution.

The offences contravened sections 78(c); 1(a) and 16(1)(d) and 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 (as amended) and were punishable under section 16(6) and 16 (2)(b) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, the arraignment of Shasore has been fixed for October 20.

