.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, arraigned the Managing Director of Saphire Scents Limited, Adewale Aladejana, for allegedly obtaining the sum of N12million under false pretence.

The anti-graft agency, in a statement it made available to newsmen, disclosed that Aladejana was docked before trial Justice M. A Madugu of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, at Bwari, Abuja, on a three-count charge.

The charge, it said bordered on misappropriation and obtaining under false pretence.

Specifically, the agency alleged that Defendant collected the N12m from potential investors in his company, with a promise of turnover in six months, without offering any profit or returning the invested funds to his investors.

The Defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read to him in the open court, even as his lawyer, Eyitayo Fatogun applied for his release on bail, pending the hearing and determination of the case.

Though the EFCC, through its lawyer, Mr. S. A Ugwuegbulam opposed the Defendant’s request for bail, however, Justice Madugu, in his ruling, granted the bail application.

Justice Madugu gave the Defendant bail in the sum of N4m with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that one of the sureties must be a civil servant not bellow grade level 7, who must be an owner of landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Both sureties were further ordered to provide valid means of identification as well as their recent passport photograph.

Justice Madugu subsequently adjourned the matter till November 21 for trial.

RELATED NEWS