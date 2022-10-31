.has over 50,000 participants since 2012





BENIN CITY – A private secondary school in Edo State, Green Park Academy in Benin City over the weekend won this year’s Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz competition with a cash prize of N10m. The annual event is organized by Seplat and its partners for secondary schools in its host states of Edo and Delta.

The final of the 2022 edition of the competition held at the Imaguero Secondary School, Benin City was between the winner and the Deeper Life High School which went home with N5m.



The third place position was won by the University of Benin Demonstration Secondary School with a cash prize of N3m after defeating International High School, Sapele, Delta.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer of Seplat, Chibogwu Ezugwuorie said the students from the three winning schools would get scholarship funds of N100,000, N75,000 and N50,000 respectively while the prizes for the competition would be used by the schools for infrastructural development.



Ezugwuorie said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz Competition has touched over 50,000 students across Edo and Delta State and that out of these fifty thousand, many have gone through university education and some are employed all over the world today.



He said “When I was watching our student display today, I just told our senior partner that Nigeria is so blessed, that if we do the right thing, we won’t just be exporters of crude oil, but exporters of talents to the rest of the world against the brain drain we are witnessing today. Because we will have enough at home and enough to service outsiders.”



Earlier, the Managing Director of the company, Ayodele Olatunde said the Seplat Energy Pearls Quiz competition is an annual event opened to schools in Edo and Delta states which is aimed at encouraging academic excellence “among our youths and to motivate those that are hard-working and eventually reward them.



He said “We want to check academic excellence among our youths, and our future leaders, this competition is made to give back to those that will represent us in future. As leaders of today, ours is to create an enabling environment. One of our objectives is to teach the children how to win and win sustainably.”



The Delta state governor, Sen Ifeanyi Okowa was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Mr Augustin Ogoro while his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Joan Oviawe who also commended Seplat for its training programmes for teachers from the two states.

