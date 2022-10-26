Edo State has moved several steps closer to returning to its glory days as the hallmark of tourism, in Nigeria following the government’s announcement of its implementation of the Benin Cultural District concept.

During a recent private dinner and interactive session with key business leaders, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki vowed to invest in Benin Cultural District, a prime tourism destination in the heart of Benin that will include the Royal Benin Museum, a flagship programme of the Palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, amongst key initiatives to boost tourism, arts and culture in the state.

The implication of this is that the state will boast of far-reaching museums and heritage preservation infrastructure, including the National Museum which the state government had earlier refurbished and improved.

With the announcement of the state’s support of the Royal Benin Museum, Edo will become one of the few states in Nigeria with multiple cultural infrastructures, including the Royal Benin Museum, the National Museum and the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) which will bring a West African flavor to Edo State’s tourism and culture offerings.

The dinner, which included Chief Executive Officers of conglomerates, members of the diplomatic corps, and other stakeholders in the investment community, was organised by Alaghodaro Economic Summit Ltd/GTE to showcase investment opportunities in Edo State and canvas private capital.

Whilst emphasizing his administration’s plans to rebuild Edo state’s economy by leveraging its advantages in agriculture, human capital, arts and culture, Obaseki underscored the need for public-private partnerships as the sustainable model for building resilient and sustainable economies.

In his welcome address, the Chairman, Alaghodaro Ltd/GTE, Dr. Asue Ighodalo, said the event was organised to engage with and seek private investors’ partnership and participation in driving the state’s 30-year development plan.

