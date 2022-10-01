By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – FORMER Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Sir Rowland Owie has distanced himself some statements in the social media credited to him where he was alleged to have canvassed a position in favour of a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Part of a statement personally signed by Owie read: “As a founding member of our great party (PDP), a leader of note, and a respected Elder Statesman, my persona does not lend itself to such divisive and inflammatory remarks, more so, at this critical moment of seeking peace and cohesion within the PDP as a family.

“It is also on record that I personally sign all my Press Releases – both on traditional and social media – and as such this asinine attempt to ascribe such a vacuous statement to me is most unfortunate and reprehensible.

“I commend their Lordships, the Honourable Justices of the Supreme Court, for their verdict. I am also confident that in line with the long established dispute resolution mechanisms of our great party, all pending issues in the Edo State chapter shall be amicably resolved in the larger interest of all stakeholders, and for the greater glory of God.

“I appeal to all PDP stakeholders and party faithful in Edo State to remain calm and be ready to support and ensure victory for the PDP in forthcoming elect

