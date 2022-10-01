By Henry Ojelu

The Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, has lauded the management of Zumera group for conceiving the ongoing Zumera tower project in the heart city of Edo State especially knowing that the project will help put the state on the world map with its skyline architecture.

Osawaru said this when he received the Chief Executive Officer of Zumera Group at his Benin residence, stressing, “I’m impressed with the 5-storey skyline currently being worked upon by Zumera group, this will bring new phase to the development of our state, at least we will join the states in the country with admirable towers. The standard floor of the property and the state-of-the-art space earmarked for the auditorium command luxury. I must confess that I’m impressed.

“The lights and sound system suitable for different autonomous purposes from training programs, exhibitions, and book launches, corporate team bonding sessions, to art and lifestyle events. This is unique. In fact, Mr. Lucky is building for the future with the people in mind.”

The monarch reiterated the need for the Edo State government to look into what the company is doing by giving them the needed support to make the state a sight to behold.

Speaking, the CEO of Zumera, Mr Lucky Erherha said Chief Dr. Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion stands out among other monarchs that is why his company is desiring to get his blessings on their ongoing project; the Zumera Tower, and to celebrate with him on his 88th birthday.

Erherha said: “In a country where basic has been normalized and accepted by society, there are few organisations who have been tasked with the responsibility of going beyond average and challenging the norm, thereby bringing true change development to Nigeria. Our company has accepted this responsibility and is set to change the narrative while prepared to deliver only the absolute best.”

“Going by this, it became clear that a mission like this needs to be cemented by the blessings of a reputable man like Chief Dr Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion.”

While fielding questions on the relationship with the monarch, Erherha stated that Esama of Benin shares the same vision with the company, especially because he identifies the laudable projects the firm is embarking upon and that is why he (Erherha) has never relented in the quest to make the company a foremost real estate firm in Africa.

Erherha also spoke of the project Zumera Premium suites, the second floor of the skyline that will have 11 luxury suites that meet international standards.

He further explained that each room is fitted with 21st-century facilities that will bring Dubai to Edo State.

“Every room will be well designed to meet specific needs of users. From the security guard at the entrance to the manager at the office, everyone will be ready to serve and give residence the best experience there is. The office space will be designed to become the hub for technological advancement. Its facilities will make it the most preferred and first-choice location for business leaders looking to set up business in the state’s capital,” he said.

Erherha likewise charged Edo State indigenes living in the diaspora to look into contracting his firm to build them their choice homes without compromising standards.

RELATED NEWS