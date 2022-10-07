By Ozioruva Aliu





BENINCITY – THE Edo state government yesterday cautioned principals and teachers of school against exploiting parents in the new reformed school systems in the state which has reintroduced school sports, inter house sports and other activities.



The Commissioner for Education, Dr Joan Osa Oviawe stated this at an event to mark the 2022 World Teachers Day where announced that the Governor Obaseki administration has introduced teachers professional development day, to enable them reflect on and take stock of their contributions to the development of education in the State.



She said “We have created Teachers Professional Development Day. It is a day in a term where the children don’t come to school but for teachers to take stock of their contributions to the education system and what they need to do more to improve the system.



“Edo State Government has recognised the role of teachers in the education system of the State and has gazetted Teachers Appreciation Day and it will come up every 15th of June. I appeal to parents and other stakeholders to find a teacher and appreciate them for their meaningful contributions and development to the educational system of the State.



“We will continue to improve our infrastructural development in the State to ensure that our children get the best in the system. We will provide the infrastructure and also support maintenance systems. Excursion, and inter-house sports are mandatory for our students but we appeal to principals not to take advantage of these opportunities to exploit our parents as the government will not tolerate such an act and will resist it in totality.



On her part, the Chairman of Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs. Ozavize Salami said teachers’ day is a day set aside to celebrate the contributions of teachers to the educational system in the State.



She thanked the teachers for their great contributions. “The teaching profession contributes more to the development of the society than any other profession. Teachers have done so much for our students.

