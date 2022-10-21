Governor Godwin Obaseki

Party should learn how to play opposition politics – Govt





By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – THE Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has criticized the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki over several demolition of structures across the state capital for purported developmental purposes which the party said are shrouded in secrecy, collapsed infrastructure and allegedly plunging the state into huge indebtedness besides running a dictatorial government.



But reacting to these, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare said the APC has failed to be an expected opposition party in the state.



Addressing a press conference in Benin City yesterday, state chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd) accused Obaseki of turning the state into a personal empire and has “conveniently castrated the state legislature, emasculated the judiciary and operates the executive branch as the Sole Administrator.”



Imuse alleged that Obaseki has deliberately refused to conduct local government elections and have solely kept the councils’ statutory allocations allegedly to clear a purported N60billion debt he claimed they owe.

He said “In very simple terms, the Obaseki government has boosted the domestic debt of the state since 2016, by N75Billion, exclusive of State’s foreign debt of over $280million from available records. The second most indebted state in Nigeria, thanks to Governor Obaseki is Edo. Now he has just forwarded a bill to the illegal House of Assembly for an additional 25bn bond to further impoverish generations of Edo citizens yet unborn.

“As we speak right now, Governor Obaseki has demolished the Central Hospital; Benin City and his plans to replace it with a motor park has failed. His anticipated MoU for the park died on arrival. His partners were shocked that he destroyed a century old legacy hospital for a garage, so they backed out. Edo people want to know what he intends to do with the demolished hospital since his clandestine move has failed.

“Now that the governor has demolished the library which was the citadel of reading for the educational conscious Edo children, the governor should be highly interrogated to tell Edo people who bought the Library space and for how much.



On his part, Nehikhare told Vanguard that the “APC cannot do a simple thing of knowing the level of indebtedness of states using the internet, it is a disservice to Edo people with the type of falsehood they are feeding the people with, they should go and learn how to be an opposition party. However, there is nothing wrong in borrowing, you borrow to improve infrastructure and that is what this government is doing and it is the most prudent government Edo state has ever had” adding that the conduct of local government elections lies with the state electoral commission which would conduct the election at the right time.