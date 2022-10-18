.

APC has run out of ideas – Govt

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – AHEAD of next Saturday’s presidential rally in Edo State by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, the state Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Col David Imuse (rtd) has alleged that the state governor Godwin Obaseki wants to force Edo state civil servants to attend the rally.

But the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare in his reaction described the APC as a party that has ran out of ideas.

Imuse in a statement through the Assistant Publicity Secretary of the APC, Ofure Osehobo warned the governor against declaring Friday a work-free day to enable civil servants travel for the rally scheduled for Benin City, the state capital claiming that such action negates the public service rules.

He said the plot by the governor Obaseki to hide under the Supreme Court judgment in the case of INEC vs Musa “cannot hold water because it did not anyway set aside or nullify rules 030422 and 030423 of the Public Service Rules.

“The extant rules bans civil servants, whether on duty or leave of absence from offering himself/herself or nominating anyone else as a candidate for any elective public office, indicate publicly his/her support of or opposition to any party, candidate or policy and engage in canvassing in support of political candidates”.

“Accordingly, in the overall best interest of neutrality, harmony, integrity and development of Edo Civil Service, all civil servants are strongly advised to reject and resist every attempt to drag them into partisan politics and endeavor to completely insulate themselves.”

Part of the statement by Nehikhare reads “We understand the APC’s unremitting fears which spring from the overwhelming acceptance that the PDP has succeeded in planting in the hearts of Edo people.

“The Edo APC Knows that even without any invitation, the state’s civil servants would love to show solidarity with the governor, beyond their rights of political association and freedom to express a political choice.

“And for your information, we have over 500,000 verifiable members of Edo PDP and for this rally, we are restricting the number to avoid stampede.