By Paul Olayemi

The Delta Central Senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ede Dafinone on Tuesday commenced the distribution of relief materials to flood victims in the impacted communities in Delta Central.

The renowned chattered accountant visited the IDP Camp at Mariere Primary school, Evwreni in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state where he commiserated with the flood victims and donated relief materials to them.

Addressing newsmen at Mariere Primary school, Evwreni the senatorial hopeful said, that his visit was to get first-hand information on the plight of his people and to bring material to support the collective efforts to bring succour to the victims.

“I felt that I should come down to see things myself and also provide some help for our people and more importantly to highlight their plight so that many more people will hear and come to their aid.

“The immediate responsibility is to look after the people that are displaced and also look at the remote causes of this flood and how we can prevent, reduce and stop it completely.

“What is important is that we have 576 adults in the camp, children are here too and more are going to come and there is a need to make provision for food, water, beds and medicine to make sure that this did not degenerate to a health issue.

“We need to address this issue of flooding, we cannot have people displaced every year, the cost of crops being destroyed, livelihood destroyed, children out of school for 4 to 8 weeks are unquantifiable.

“Help is needed, the government has set a camp here as one of the camps in this area, help is needed in terms of food, drugs and the organization of the camp.

Also speaking, an internally displaced victim in the camp, Mrs Ese Obadjure said, “We have been here for the past two days since the flood drove us from our homes in Evwreni and currently we need more food items, beds light and medical attention.

We have been here since yesterday (Monday) and there are no facilities on the ground, we are appealing to the state, the federal government and well-meaning Deltans to urgently come to our aid before the flood will reside.

On his part, the president general of Evwreni kingdom, Adjogbe Bright who described the visitation of Ede Dafinone as timely said, “This flooding and destruction is enormous and the impact will be felt in a few months from now.

“Just like Oliver’s Twist, we are asking for more because what we see now is for today, we know you are following your father’s footsteps, when you put food on your table, kindly remember that there are others that are yet to eat.”

Items donated to flood victims in Evwreni and Uwheru include; bags of rice, Garri, red and vegetable oil, cartons of noodles, salt, corn and soaps.